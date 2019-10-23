It was announced earlier this year that eventually a WWE Women's Tag Team Titles match would take place in WWE NXT. Now it's been announced that champions Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend their titles on next Wednesday's NXT episode.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced this evening that Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke vs. Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai will air during tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to The Kabuki Warriors for a title match to air next Wednesday night.

Above is video of Regal's announcement, and below is the updated line-up for tonight's show along with the full announcement from WWE:

* NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defends against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic in a Triple Threat

* Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes

* Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke with the winners challenging WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors next Wednesday night

* Finn Balor appears and reveals how his past is his future

* Pete Dunne continues the feud with Damian Priest and Killian Dain

Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai to battle Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke for WWE Women's Tag Team Title opportunity NXT General Manager William Regal has signed a tag team battle with huge implications for tonight's live broadcast on USA Network. Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai will square off with Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke, with the winners receiving a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match next Wednesday against The Kabuki Warriors. The two tandems are no strangers to each other — especially given the events of recent weeks.. Shafir & Duke are never far from NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, who confronted Nox after her return to the ring last week on USA. The Submission Magician in turn mocked both Kia and The Girl with The Shiniest Wizard, who was out on the shelf for over a year with a knee injury. While both Nox & Kai would love to get their hands on Baszler, they'll certainly be up to battle her fellow MMA Horsewomen in tag team action. Which team will earn a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match? Find out tonight during WWE NXT on USA Network, live at 8/7 C!

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.