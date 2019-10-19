The line-up for the X Division Title Ladder Match at Sunday's Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view has been finalized.

Tonight's BFG go-home edition of Impact saw Sabu vs. Rohit Raju end in a Double Count Out after Sabu put Raju through a table on the floor. The winner of the match was to earn the final spot in the Ladder Match at Bound For Glory.

Due to the Double Count Out, Impact has added both Sabu and Raju to the Ladder Match, according to PWInsider. The match will feature Raju, Sabu, Tessa Blanchard, Daga, Ace Austin, and Impact X Division Champion Jake Crist.

In other news on the Bound For Glory card, Friday's Impact episode saw Mahabali Shera win a Battle Royal to determine the first and last spots for Sunday's Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. Eddie Edwards was the runner-up. Per the stipulations, Shera will be the last wrestler to enter Sunday's Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, at #20, while Edwards will be the first entrant. As noted, the winner of Sunday's Gauntlet will earn the right to choose any title match they want.

Impact noted that the match, open to men and women, will start with two athletes and a new wrestler will join the match every two minutes. Traditional over-the-top battle royal rules will apply until the match comes down to the final two wrestlers, then it will become a traditional wrestling match to be won by pinfall or submission.

Impact Bound For Glory 2019 takes place this Sunday, October 20, from the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois.

Be sure to join us for live Bound For Glory coverage on Sunday. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Sami Callihan vs. Brian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

Ladder Match for the Impact X Division Title

Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Ace Austin vs. Sabu vs. Rohit Raju vs. Jake Crist (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam and Rhino vs. The North (c)

20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Eddie Edwards (enters at #1), Mahabali Shera (enters at #20), Rosemary, Johnny Swinger, Jessicka Havok, Jordynne Grace, Kiera Hogan, Cousin Jake, Cody Deener, Raj Singh, Adam Thornstowe, Luster the Legend, 8 Participants TBA

Winner earns the right to choose any title match of their choice.

Ken Shamrock vs. Moose

Naomichi Marufuji vs. Michael Elgin

The Rascalz vs. Dr Wagner Jr., Taurus and Aero Star