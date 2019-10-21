Xavier Woods suffered an injury at Monday's WWE live event in Sydney, Australia.

The injury came during Woods and Big E vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival after Woods went down to the mat, clutching his knee. A fan in attendance noted that Woods was whipped into the ropes, but immediately fell down and grabbed the knee.

The referee immediately threw up the dreaded "X" as trainers came out from the back. Woods was checked on and looked to be in pain as Big E and The Revival looked on, concerned. Woods limped away and was helped to the back as the match continued as a Handicap Match with Big E taking the loss to The Revival.

Woods took to Twitter after the show and indicated that he suffered an Achilles tendon injury.

Stay tuned for updates on Woods' status.

Below are a few fan shots from the match, along with Woods' tweet:

Looks like Xavier Woods has blown his knee out #WWESydney pic.twitter.com/eT8en1XCXG — Curtis Woodward (@woodward_curtis) October 21, 2019

@davemeltzerWON Xavier Woods went out of the house show match in Sydney with a leg injury. Ref threw up the "X", limped out, not putting any pressure on left leg. Looks lower leg. — Thomas Moore (@KodosKang2020) October 21, 2019

Xavier Woods in real trouble here at #WWESydney. Running the ropes and ankle/knee gave way. Match stopped immediately @bryanalvarez pic.twitter.com/G7EnwNfyL5 — Kane Milne (@MilneyK9) October 21, 2019