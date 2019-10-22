As noted, Xavier Woods an Achilles tendon injury at Sunday's WWE live event in Sydney, Australia. WWE confirmed the injury and noted that Woods was pulled from the rest of the tour.

In an update, it sounds like things aren't looking good for Woods. F4Wonline.com reports that word going around WWE is that the injury is bad.

WWE noted on their website that Woods suffered an Achilles injury, without saying it was a tear, but word going around is that Woods did suffer an Achilles tear.

There's no word yet on a timetable for Woods but it usually takes a very long time to recover from an Achilles injury after surgery. Woods will likely be re-evaluated by WWE doctors after returning to the United States this week, and they usually try to get Achilles tendon operations done as soon as possible. Riddick Moss recently returned from an Achilles tear after being out for 5 months. It was originally believed he would be out for 8 months, and a typical recovery time is around 6 months.

Woods suffered the injury after being Irish-whipped into the ropes. Fans in attendance noted that Woods came back off the ropes and just collapsed, clutching his ankle.

Stay tuned for updates on Woods' status.