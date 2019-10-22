WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods took to Twitter today and revealed his plans for the time he's about to have off.

As noted, Woods suffered an Achilles injury at Sunday's WWE live event in Sydney, Australia. WWE confirmed the injury and pulled him from the rest of the tour, but did not say the injury was an Achilles tear. However, word going around WWE, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that Woods suffered an actual tear, and that the injury is said to be pretty bad.

Woods promised to keep fans updated, and said he plans to play a lot of video games, and attend conventions while he is out. He also plans to eat a lot of pizza and make some extra change by posting sponsored tweets.

"Mans is injured," Woods wrote. "I'll keep yall updated but as of right now I'm gonna stream a lot. Gonna hit cons a lot. Gonna post sponsored tweets a lot. Gonna eat pizza a lot. So many things to do! 1st cosplay coming next Saturday, I'm already laughing about it"

Woods suffered the injury after being Irish-whipped into the ropes while he and Big E were facing SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival. Fans in attendance noted that Woods came back off the ropes and just collapsed, clutching his ankle. Big E finished the bout as a 1-on-2 Handicap Match, and took the pin. The New Day was scheduled to work the nine-team World Cup Turmoil Match at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 31, but WWE never confirmed which members of the group would be in the match as all three were included on the promotional graphic. Now it will be Big E and Kofi Kingston representing the group.

There's still no word yet on a timetable for Woods' return to the ring, but it usually takes a very long time to recover from an Achilles tear after surgery. Doctors usually try to get Achilles tendon operations done as soon as possible to help with recovery. WWE NXT Superstar Riddick Moss recently returned from an Achilles tear after being out for 5 months. It was originally believed he would be out for 8 months, and a typical recovery time is around 6 months.

Stay tuned for updates on Woods' WWE status and return. You can see his full tweet below: