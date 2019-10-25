As noted, WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods underwent surgery to repair an Achilles tear earlier today. There was no official timetable for Woods' return, but PWInsider reported that it was believed Woods will be out of action for 6 months to 1 year.

As seen below, Woods checked in with a post-surgery Twitter video earlier today and said he will be out of action for a while.

Woods was feeling great after surgery and joked around with the caption of the video, writing, "Updaaaaaaate - for those of you asking what exactly happened in the first place. I was on top of my treehouse and someone yelled that my epidermis was showing...."

In the video, Woods said he would be out for "a little while" and fans can catch him on his Twitch channel.

"Hey, I can't stop talking because I just got surgery on my Achilles," Woods said. "No clue how long I'll be out. I'm going to forget that information soon, I'm probably going to forget I made this video because I just woke up from surgery, so that means I'm pumped full of all of the good stuff, but I wanted to update you guys. So, we'll figure things out, we're going to go from here. What's going to happen is, I'm going to go back home, I'm going to feel good for a little while, the pain medicine is going to go away and it's going to hurt real bad, but I wanted to update you guys rather than you guys reading random stuff on the internet from people who have no clue what's going on with no first-hand knowledge of what this injury is. So, yeah, catch me on Twitch."

Woods then said he will be home for quite a while, but expressed excitement over being able to spend Halloween with his kids this year. He continued and also thanked fans, and called the injury a freak accident.

"In actuality, I'm very sad that I will not be able to wrestle for quite a while," Woods said. "But I thank you guys for supporting me and thank you in advance for helping to keep me sane during this process. Freak accident, the job is dangerous. These things are always a possibility, but I will be streaming a lot, playing games a lot, new content for UpUpDownDown, I'll be going to cons a lot. But yeah, thanks."

Woods then joked with a fan who said WWE should bring him back in a big way, with a King of the Ring tournament win. Woods responded, "This is my goal. I shall be training for this moment. I shall be focused on watching everyone on the roster so I can dismantle my opponents and bring the crown to the new day."

As noted, Woods suffered the injury at last Sunday's WWE live event in Sydney, Australia. He was pulled from the rest of the tour and sent back home to see doctors. Word from within WWE was that the injury was really bad. In the video below, Woods called it a "freak accident" as someone else in WWE also called it. We noted before how Woods, while teaming with Big E against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, went down to the mat after an Irish-whip into the ropes. Fans in attendance noted that Woods came back off the ropes and just collapsed, clutching his ankle. Big E finished the match by himself as Woods was taken to the back.

Stay tuned for updates on Woods' status and recovery. Below is his full tweet:

Updaaaaaaate - for those of you asking what exactly happened in the first place. I was on top of my treehouse and someone yelled that my epidermis was showing....https://t.co/lTgxrMaBjE pic.twitter.com/nXDep1KWDl — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 25, 2019