WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods reportedly underwent surgery to repair an Achilles tear earlier today, according to PWInsider.

There's no official word yet on the timetable for Woods' return, but PWInsider reports that it's believed he will be out of action for 6 months to 1 year.

As noted, Woods suffered the Achilles injury at last Sunday's WWE live event in Sydney, Australia. WWE confirmed the injury and pulled him from the rest of the tour, and word from within WWE was that the injury was really bad.

Woods suffered the injury, while teaming with Big E against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, after being Irish-whipped into the ropes. Fans in attendance noted that Woods came back off the ropes and just collapsed, clutching his ankle. Big E finished the match by himself as Woods was taken to the back.

