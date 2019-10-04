- Tonight's WWE SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special opened live with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon coming out to the "No Chance" theme song. Stephanie then welcomed fans to history, and welcomed them to FOX. Vince welcomed everyone to Friday Night SmackDown before they led the show to the new SmackDown opening video package, which features AC/DC's "Are You Ready" single. Above is video of the full segment with the McMahons, along with the new intro video and Michael Cole welcoming everyone to a new era.

- Cole announced a sold out crowd of 17,588 fans in attendance for tonight's SmackDown FOX premiere from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

To compare, WWE announced the following Staples Center attendance numbers for other events: 20,193 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 21 in 2005; 17,129 fans in attendance for SummerSlam 2009; 17,739 fans at SummerSlam 2013; 17,491 fans at the February 11, 2014 RAW episode; 17,537 for SummerSlam 2014; 17,505 in attendance for Hell In a Cell 2015; 13,600 in attendance for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames II" in 2018; 16,320 fans at SummerSlam 2018.

- As noted, tonight's SmackDown main event saw Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingston in just a few seconds, pinning him to become a five-time WWE Champion. Xavier Woods, who came to the ring with Kofi and watched from ringside with Big E, took to Twitter after SmackDown ended and had strong words for Lesnar. He also looked ahead to The New Day regaining the WWE Title.

"In my opinion @TrueKofi created the greatest Wrestlemania moment of all time. Tonight his title reign was ended by a man who cares nothing for other people, he is wreckless, and he disgust me," Woods wrote. "Now begins the hustle to bring that WWE heavyweight championship back to the New Day."