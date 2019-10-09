With an entertaining league like the XFL set to come back, it was only fitting the most entertaining commentators would be involved. According to the New York Post, the Fox and ESPN broadcast teams for each main XFL game will have a lot of experience.

On the ESPN side, Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky and Pat McAfee will be on the call. Meanwhile, on Fox, Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt will be talking all things XFL. According to the report, Fox had an interest in Gus Johnson, but due to his commitment to college basketball, the schedules didn't work out. No word yet who will host the FS1 and ABC games.

Levy has worked with ESPN for a number of years, especially as a longtime anchor of SportsCenter. Known for his role on ABC/ESPN's College Gameday program, Levy has worked doubleheader games of "Monday Night Football" with Brian Griese. He has also broadcasted a number of hockey games.

A fifth-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Orlovsky has played for the Lions, Texans, Colts and Buccaneers. The former quarterback from UConn retired from football in 2017, becoming an analyst for ESPN.

One of the most entertaining voices in social media today, Pat McAfee has made his voice known allover. From Barstool Sports to WWE to his own radio show, the former NFL kicker has become more popular than ever before. Starting another talk show on DAZN (syndicated by Westwood One), McAfee has also been a part of ESPN's Thursday Night Football crew. Both he and Orlovsky have clicked before when it comes to commentary, joining together for "Get Up!" on ESPN.

This opportunity is a step up for Curt Menefee, who is currently providing commentary for Fox's Sunday NFL Pregame Show. Menefee has provided preseason analysis for both the Jaguars and the Seahawks, while also working commentary for NFL Europe games. He has also used his voice for boxing, MMA and has signed on and off of Super Bowl's whenever he is available.

Menefee will be working with Joel Klatt, a former college quarterback for Colorado. Starting his post-playing days as a football analyst, Klatt helped usher in FS1. He is FOX Sports' lead college football game analyst, teaming with Gus Johnson. Moving up in the ranks every year, Klatt also provides coverage on golf.

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl.