With the AAF out of business and the league starting after the NFL's latest season ends, there are plenty of questions surrounding the pay of the players about to sign onto the XFL. According to ProFootballTalk, agents received a memo stating the average player will make $55,000 a year.

To put that into perspective, players from the NFL make around $495,000. The Action Network's Darren Rovell went on to say that guaranteed pay on a standard XFL contract is $1,040 per week, while the maximum will be $4,947. In addition, quarterbacks will be making more than the NFL rookie minimum.

Yahoo Finance also stated that players would get bonuses for the number of wins they get. The expected amount is $2,222 per win.

The XFL Draft will be taking place on October 15th and 16th. Drafted players will become full-time employees of the XFL on December 4, 2019. If they are able to stay on the roster, those players will be employed until May 31, 2020. The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl.