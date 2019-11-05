WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole continues to work through an injury.

Cole worked Friday's SmackDown main event with Daniel Bryan and Monday's RAW main event with Seth Rollins while dealing with a fractured wrist, according to PWInsider.

We first noted that Cole was working with an injury back in late September as he had missed some NXT live event time. WWE announced that Cole suffered a "fracture of the right arm" during his September 25 NXT TV angle with Matt Riddle, in their weekly NXT Injury Report, which are often just for the storylines. Now it's being reported that Cole is legitimately suffering from a fractured wrist.

There's no word yet on if Cole plans to continue working with the injury, but we will keep you updated.

On a related note, Rollins took to Twitter after last night's RAW main event, which he won by DQ, and praised the NXT Champion.

"Bay bay, @AdamColePro is the real deal. Won't be the last time we tangle. And as for @TripleH & NXT...fair play to ya. It's time to play the game," Rollins wrote.

