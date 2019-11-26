- This week's WWE RAW near Chicago saw Erick Rowan win a squash match over an enhancement talent billed as Kyle Roberts, who was using his real indie ring name. Kyle appeared on RAW back in October, as Bryan with partner Rizzo, for a squash loss to RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. They were billed as The Chicago Cubs in that match on October 28. Above is video from this week's loss to Rowan.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Chicago for this week's Main Event episode:

* Natalya vs. Sarah Logan

* No Way Jose vs. Eric Young

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole took to Twitter during this week's RAW and said his era is just beginning.

Cole wrote, "This past month, I have proved over and over again that my @WWENXT championship is going nowhere. It's where it belongs...and the #ERA of #AdamColeBayBay is just getting started."

Cole led The Undisputed Era to a loss at NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" on Saturday night, but then retained his title over Pete Dunne at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday. You can see his full tweet below: