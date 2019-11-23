In a first for the "Wednesday Night Wars", NXT, after eight weeks, defeated AEW in total viewers. Wednesday's NXT drew 916,000 viewers on the USA Network while AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 893,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. NXT topped Dynamite by 2.6%.

In an interview for The Wrap , NXT Champion Adam Cole, who during the show this week won a ladder match against Dominik Dijakovic, was asked about NXT winning the ratings for the first time.

Cole was quick to stress that he doesn't "focus too much on the ratings," but did acknowledge that "winning is cool."

"We're just mainly focused on trying to put on a really exciting, cool show," Cole said. "And last night's show was just an absolute blast, with the guys from RAW, the guys from SmackDown, the matches that happened.

"It was just a really, really cool night and so I'm glad so many people enjoyed it."

Cole will team up with Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly to face Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and an opponent to be determined in a WarGames match tonight at NXT Takeover: WarGames.