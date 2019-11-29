WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole recently discussed CM Punk and The Undisputed Era while being interviewed for Sports Illustrated.

Cole was a guest on WWE Backstage a few weeks ago when Punk made his debut on the show. Cole talked about how cool it was to be on the show for Punk's arrival.

"Everyone who has followed me knows that CM Punk has been a major influence of mine, especially on the independent scene," Cole said. "He was a guy I looked up to and studied, and someone I really, really enjoyed watching. It was so cool to be there and see him on Backstage, and I had no idea that was going to happen."

Despite Cole's respect for Punk, he has no interest in bringing the former WWE Champion into The Undisputed Era with NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. He also said he wouldn't add a female member. Cole said the group is perfect how it is.

"The Undisputed Era, the four that we are, couldn't get any better," Cole said. "We're the flag-bearers of the NXT brand, and we are perfect the way we are. I wouldn't add a male, I wouldn't add a female, and we won't add CM Punk."