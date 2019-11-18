Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Nick Jackson says Matt Jackson won't be cleared for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, so Nick will be traveling alone for the first time in awhile. Brandon Cutler (the cameraman) says he'll have Nick's back though. Nick says he wants to raise up their spirits though by doing some magic. He snaps his fingers and his look changes instantly. He then says he'll do a disappearing trick, Cutler does a 360 with the camera and Nick is gone, but his jacket is on the ground. Cutler looks for him and finds Nick standing up above the property as the "merch freak" music plays.

* Clips from last week of Matt and Nick traveling.

* Last week: backstage, Leva Bates tries to find a new Librarian. Darby Allin works on a skateboard trick.

* Clips of The Young Bucks on this Tuesday's AEW Dark are shown.

* Peter Avalon and Leva Bates try to talk with Justin Roberts, who puts them on a timer, like it's a match. Avalon is so fluster that he can't even get his thought out and Roberts heads off.

* BTE Mailbag with Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. Chuck Taylor is apparently sick and coughs a lot through the beginning, he's asked "When are you going to get rid of that 11 year old boy haircut?" Taylor just responds, "that's not a nice thing to say." Trent and Chuck talk about wanting to say "s---" on TV. Taylor says he heard they can say it once per show and has to be run by Standards and Practices. Taylor has really wanted to say it over the past few weeks.

* Footage shown from last week's show including MJF and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's promo in the ring.

* Backstage, after last week's Dynamite, we see Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick got beat up by Santana and Ortiz, Matt was put through a portion of the stage by the duo. Matt says to Kenny that he hasn't been the same guy since AEW started and wondered if his match with Moxley got it out of his system and that he'll come back to the group, like the old Kenny. Omega says he can beat Moxley, he knows he can, Young Bucks are annoyed and tell him to let it go. Omega tells him he's good, and says for Matt and Nick to take care of themselves.

Omega exits and as the camera pans over, Adam Page is standing next Matt and Nick. Page says he wants to talk, after his loss to PAC. Page says he doesn't want to be the least successful member of The Elite, and that's how it's always been. He doesn't want to do it anymore. Page says they are still cool, but wants to ride alone for awhile and leaves the room. Matt and Nick can't believe it and says it's just a loss. "What's going on around here? This is supposed to be fun," Nick says. Cut to clips of Page losing to PAC, Omega looking beat up after his match with Moxley, Cody getting beat up by MJF / Warlow, and The Young Bucks getting taken out by Santana and Ortiz. Page gets home and instantly turns a photo of The Elite around.