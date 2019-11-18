AEW has announced that their Dynamite episode scheduled for January 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida will have a special Bash at the Beach theme.

AEW "Dynamite: Bash at the Beach" will take place at the Watsco Center from the University of Miami. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22.

This event will serve as the kickoff to the Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea, presented by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. The nine-day experience will also include another Dynamite episode filmed on Jericho's sold out Norwegian Pearl ship, airing on January 22.

Jericho said in a press release, "AEW's Bash at the Beach events will deliver nine unforgettable days of wrestling and much more from the hottest company in the business today. Thousands of the Friends Of Jericho onboard the SOLD OUT 'Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea' will have the experience of their lives, and now millions more will be able to watch AEW Dynamite along with us, as we break out the bubbly together from Miami to the Bahamas."

Below is the press release sent to us by AEW today, which includes full details on the experience:

AEW Announces Nine-Day "Bash at the Beach" Fan Extravaganza -- Two Dynamite shows on Land & Sea Plus Nine Outrageous Days of Wrestling, Special Events, Live Music and Non-Stop Action from Miami to the Bahamas -- MIAMI, FL (Nov. 18, 2019) -- AEW today announced "Bash at the Beach," an unprecedented, nine-day experience for superfans that features two Dynamite shows, a cruise onboard Chris Jericho's tricked-out party ship, and non-stop entertainment in between. The adventure begins on Wednesday, Jan. 15, when AEW Dynamite takes over the Watsco Center at the University of Miami for a Bash at the Beach themed episode, and continues with Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, sailing round-trip from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, on Jan. 20-24. High-octane bouts with the biggest names from AEW will be filmed from Jericho's sold-out Norwegian Pearl ship, including the Jan. 22 episode of Dynamite on TNT. The history-making event will be bubbling with exclusive opportunities to meet AEW's star-studded roster, as well as non-stop wrestling, rock 'n' roll, live podcasts, paranormal explorations, talent-hosted activities, autograph sessions, parties and more. "AEW's Bash at the Beach events will deliver nine unforgettable days of wrestling and much more from the hottest company in the business today," said Chris Jericho. "Thousands of the Friends Of Jericho onboard the SOLD OUT 'Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea' will have the experience of their lives, and now millions more will be able to watch AEW Dynamite along with us, as we break out the bubbly together from Miami to the Bahamas." Tickets for the Jan. 15 Bash at the Beach show in Miami go on sale this Friday, Nov. 22, at noon ET. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase exclusively at www.AEWTIX.com. For your chance to join the party at sea, sign up for the waitlist at www.chrisjerichocruise.com.