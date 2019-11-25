AEW has announced that their Dynamite debut in Ohio will take place on Wednesday, January 29 from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Tickets for the January 29 episode of Dynamite will go on sale this Friday, November 29, starting at $20. AEW is touting how the tickets make good holiday gifts, and these will go on sale Black Friday.

As seen below, AEW stars featured in the promotional material for the Cleveland show are AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, MJF, and The Young Bucks.