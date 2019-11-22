AEW has announced a storyline fine to Jimmy Havoc for using a staple gun during the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale on this week's AEW Dynamite episode from Indianapolis, IN.

The fine is for $10,000. AEW noted in their announcement that Havoc will be fined the same amount if he uses the staple gun again in future matches.

"AEW Management has reprimanded Jimmy Havoc for utilizing a staple gun on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Havoc has been fined $10,000 for his actions, and he will face future $10,000 fines any time he uses the staple gun," AEW wrote on Twitter.

Wednesday's Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale saw Havoc run wild on other participants with the staple gun. The referees threw him out of the match for using the weapon. The match ended with MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page as the final two participants. They will now face off next Wednesday in a singles match with the winner receiving an official AEW Diamond Ring.

You can see AEW's full fine announcement below: