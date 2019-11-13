AEW announced Jon Moxley will have some things to say after his victory over Kenny Omega at last Saturday's Full Gear PPV on tonight's Dynamite. The Unsanctioned Lights Out Match didn't count towards either wrestler's win-loss record, but the two went to war in a match that saw an ice pick, shatter glass, and barbed wire items used as weapons.

Tonight's episode will air live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (c) vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

* Fallout from MJF's attack on Cody at Full Gear.

* Jon Moxley speaks