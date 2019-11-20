AEW has announced Kenny Omega vs. PAC for next Wednesday's Dynamite episode.
This will be the rematch to the PAC vs. Omega match at AEW All Out in late August, which saw PAC take the win due to referee stoppage.
AEW also announced that Omega will address the match during tonight's Dynamite episode from Indianapolis, IN.
Next week's AEW Dynamite episode will air from the Sears Centre in Chicago, IL. Tickets are still available.
Just signed for NEXT WEEK at the @Sears_Centre in Chicago#OMEGAvsPAC2 in a rematch from their #AEWAllOut match up in August.
We'll hear from @KennyOmegamanX TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite
Get your tickets now and join us LIVE next Wednesday, November 27th!