AEW has announced PAC vs. Trent Barreta for Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode will be the go-home show for Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. Full Gear will see PAC in singles action against "Hangman" Adam Page. As noted, Page will also be in action on Dynamite as he teams with Kenny Omega in the main event, going up against Sammy Guevara and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

This week's Dynamite episode will take place from the Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the updated line-up:

* Cody Rhodes makes his big career announcement

* PAC vs. Trent Barreta

* Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Sammy Guevara and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho