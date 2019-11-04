AEW has announced that the Anniversary Edition of Dynamite will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

This is apparently the anniversary of the AEW launch, which was the Double Or Nothing press conference held back on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Dynamite didn't premiere until Wednesday, October 2 of this year.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 8 at 12 noon ET via AEWTix.com, and will start at $20. Southaven is just 15-20 minutes from Memphis, Tennessee.

As seen below, wrestlers featured in the promotional graphic for the Southaven show include AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes.