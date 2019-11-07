- Everyone backstage at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC was said to be really thrilled with last night's AEW Dynamite episode, according to PWInsider. This was the first pay-per-view go-home show they've had since Dynamite launched.

- Speaking of Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD, Ticketmaster shows more than 1,200 tickets left at this link. They are going for $30 - $125. There are also two floor seats that come together, and include the commemorative take-home chair, for $300 each.

- The estimated attendance for last night's Dynamite episode from Charlotte was in the 5,000 range, according to PWInsider. A hot topic on social media has been the photos going around of the empty seats on the hard cam side, which you can see below: