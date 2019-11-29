The Maryland State Athletic Commission is reportedly investigating AEW over the "Unsanctioned Lights Out" Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match that took place at AEW Full Gear on November 9.

Former WCW announcer Chris Cruise recently contacted the commission regarding the Omega vs. Moxley match and asked about their rules on blading, and allowing matches to continue if a performer is bleeding either intentionally or unintentionally, and if there was a commission doctor at the show, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

After repeated requests, Cruise was told that the commission prohibits wrestlers from deliberately lacerating themselves or their opponents, or introducing human or animal blood into the match. The commission also said they were at Full Gear and they had a doctor assigned to the show. They also stated that they were conducting a formal investigation into the match and because of that investigation, they were unable to comment on questions about the match.

Cruise recently Wrestling with History podcast and talked about why he doesn't see AEW succeeding.

"AEW has millions of dollars from the son of a billionaire and is not setting the world on fire and will not succeed," Cruise said. "It may last a long time, but will never be profitable. Somebody once said 'if you want to be a millionaire, start with a billion dollars and buy an airline.' It's the same thing with a pro wrestling organization; it's just going to bleed you dry. Not everything is guaranteed to last forever. It's my convention that wrestling has seen better days."

