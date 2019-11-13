Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Highlights shown from last Saturday's Full Gear PPV.

- Tonight's match: Dark Order vs. Jurassic Express, Nyla Rose in action, PAC vs. Hangman Page, and Chris Jericho / Sammy Guevara going against SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) for the titles.

- Update on Omega's health, Omega says he's feeling okay, as we see some of the crazy clips from the match. Omega has a scratched up back and a nasty black eye. Omega asks about Moxley's health, doctor says he was banged up, but he was cleared. Riho and Michael Nakazawa were in the room when he was getting checked out by the doctor. Omega doesn't get cleared this week.

- Jon Moxley heads to the ring through the crowd with Michael Nakazawa waiting in the ring.

Jon Moxley vs. Michael Nakazawa

Nakazawa has a bottle of baby oil, but tosses it aside and swings away on Moxley. Moxley with a lariat, couple more in the corner. Moxley yells at his opponent, then eats a couple kicks. Nakazawa charges in and eats a double underhook DDT, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Jon Moxley via Pinfall

- Moxley grabs the mic, looks to the back, and says "that match counts right?" Moxley says he's a lot of things, but he's not a liar, he did what he said he would do to Omega, and Omega will never be the same again. He says Omega is a "radical son of a b----, and I do respect you." Moxley doesn't think any one else in the locker room has the stones to step in the ring with him. Moxley says it won't matter because he's going to run through the roster until he's the last man standing. He says if there is anyone who wants to test themselves, they should let Moxley know. He says whoever wants to step up, they better kiss their family goodbye and get an ambulance ready. Moxley heads back out through the crowd.

Dark Order (Evil Uno and Grayson) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungleboy and Marko Stunt)

Stunt and Uno get things going, but don't stay in long after Stunt hits an arm drag. Both Grayson and Jungleboy go back and forth with Jungleboy getting the best of him. Stunt in, hits a hurricanrana, and brings Jungleboy back in. Stunt leaps off Jungleboy's back for the cannonball senton on Grayson's back. Stunt with a double stomp on Grayson's arm. Grayson able to tag in Uno, who lands a big boot on Stunt. Power slam, Uno up to the top rope, hits the senton, cover, two.

Stunt on apron, Grayson with a big senton as he slingshots over the top rope. Crowd does not like Dark Order. Back in the ring, Uno chops Stunt down to the mat. Dark Order really work over Stunt during the commercial break. Stunt swings away, able to counter a pop-up into a flatliner. Stunt goes to tag out, Jungleboy gets taken off the apron for a moment by Grayson. Grayson gets blasted, he gets the tag, pops Uno, then lands a suicide dive out on Grayson. He focuses his attention back to Uno, penalty kick. Gray tries to break up a pin attempt, ends up splashing Uno. Jungleboy with a moonsault knee drop down on Grayson.

Stunt tags in, step-up enziguri. Stunt (with the help of Jungleboy) leaps to the top rope, slips off though. He resets and then hits a flipping hurricanrana on Grayson for a two-count. Dark Order ends up on the floor, Jungleboy tries for a suicide dive on both, but gets dropped out on the floor. In the ring, Grayson with a big back breaker on Stunt. Uno then lifts Stunt on his back, they hit Fatality for the 1-2-3.

Winners: Dark Order via Pinfall

- Post-match, Uno gets on the mic. He tells Stunt that he could be a winner and Uno could give him purpose. All he needs to do is be one of the dark order and offers up a mask. He reaches out and Jungleboy gets in between them, showing off the mask Stunt already has. Uno says he respects that and sends the minions and Grayson after the two. Uno then tries to put the mask on Jungleboy. Out comes Luchasaurus! Some of the minions run out to stop him and he blasts each of them with one shot. He gets to the ring, Uno sends three more guys after him. Luchasaurus with a roundhouse kick, taking out all three in one strike. He then chokeslams Grayson, hits a standing moonsault, and celebrates with his team. Uno bailed out of the ring and escaped harm.

Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) vs. Darby Allin

"Let's go Darby!" chant from the crowd as the match gets started. Spears and Allin jaw a bit in the ring, Avalon climbs to the top rope for a crossbody, but both guys move out of the way. Avalon gets thrown out of the ring. Allin and Spears go at it, Allin with his high springboard arm drag on Spears, sending him out of the ring. Allin goes and Avalon go at it, Avalon sent out of the ring, Allin heads to the top rope, but Spears sends him crashing to the mat, cover, two.

Spears getting some momentum, but Joey Janela runs down to the ring and starts beating up Spears. Janela screams into the camera, Spears tries to attack him, but the two end up going out into the crowd and look to be out of the match. Avalon charges in, eats a back elbow by Allin. While on the apron, Allin avoids Bates' clothesline from the outside at his feet. Back in the ring, up and over stunner on Avalon. Allin hits the coffin drop, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Darby Allin via Pinfall

- Post-match, Allin gets on the mic, "Jon Moxley. I accept." Looks like Moxley has found his next challenger. Crowd chants "Darby!"

Nyla Rose vs. Dani Jordan

Rose immediately clobbers away on Jordan. Rose goes for a big boot, misses the first, but lands the second really hard. Rose goes for a chokeslam, Jordan with a slap to the face. Rose with a lariat, then sends her into the corner, splash in the corner, samoan drop, sitdown powerbomb, cover, and we're done here.

Winner: Nyla Rose via Pinfall

- Clips shown of Jake Hager attacking Dustin Rhodes a couple week ago. Rhodes still has 3-4 weeks before he can return to the ring.

- Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale next week. The final two men in the match will meet in singles competition the week after to obtain some kind of diamond ring.

- Tony Schiavone talks with Allie who says she feels like she's been doing well on AEW Dark and wants to show what she can do on Dynamite. Lights are acting weird and then suddenly go out. Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes are on the stage when the lights go up. The two make their way towards Allie, who just swings away on Kong. Kong with a chop and spinning backfist on Allie. She launches Allie on the metal ramp. Brandi then brings out that same knife that we've seen before. Kong uses it to take a lock of Allie's hair.

- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho heads to the ring.