- Tonight's show features: Private Party taking on Dark Order, winners gets to be in the triple threat match against AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU and Lucha Bros. Also, Jamie Hayter and Emi Sakura vs. Shanna and Riho, Cody's announcement, and Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara.

PAC vs. Trent (with Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor)

PAC quickly takes down Trent, crowd with a "PAC you suck!" chant. PAC goes right out to ringside and gets in Cassidy's face for a moment. Back in the ring, they go back and forth until Trent lands a back elbow, kick to the back, and sends PAC to the apron. PAC tries for a slingshot DDT, which gets countered into a german suplex with a bridge, two.

Both end up on the floor, PAC launches Trent into the barricade. PAC then does it once again, really hard this time. Trent then thrown throat first over the barricade and then throws him down hard on the metal ramp. PAC gets in the ring and tells the ref to start up his count. PAC sees Trent drawing close to the ring and lands a big leap over the top rope, clearing out his opponent.

PAC goes up to the top, missile dropkick, cover, only a one-count.