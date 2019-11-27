Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's "Thanksgiving Thank You Celebration" kicks off the show with Soul Train Jones in the ring, along with a portrait of the Inner Circle, presents, and some goofy mascots dancing outside the ring. On the ramp is a marching band as Jericho (with the title and a little bit of the bubbly) heads to the ring. Crowd with a "Thank You, Jericho!" chant.



Jericho tells the crowd to shut up to get those boos going. He then tells the crowd to look under their chairs for a coupon to get fifty cents off his t-shirt. Jericho then shows off his "Little bit of the bubbly" champagne and actually has a website for it. Jericho and Soul Train then try it out. Jericho then brings down Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara (who come with gifts). Jericho rips on someone in the crowd as they make their way down. Sammy goes to talk and gets booed, Jericho tells them to "shut up!" Sammy thanks Jericho and then has a gift for Jericho. Sammy unveils a cardboard cutout of Jericho and Sammy hugging, then they actually hug.



Santana and Ortiz give some gifts, including something to help him avoid the flu, flip flops, a "little bit of the 40" (crowd chants "40!"), and then they put a Puerto Rico flag dandana around his head. Jericho wonders where Jake Hager is. Hager walks up from the back with an actual goat, "Chris Jeri-GOAT." Jericho finally asks what the giant present in the ring is. The wrapping paper is Jericho with the title. Inside is his dad, a former New York Ranger player. His dad gets on the mic and says "It's so great to be back in New York City!" Crowd boos, Jericho lets him know they are actually in Chicago, "Let's go Blackhawks" chant from the crowd. His dad says they beat them all the time and they were brutal.



His dad says the Blackhawks were and always will be wimps! He then gives out Rangers merch to the Inner Circle. Crowd with a "Rangers suck!" chant. Jericho then has an official statement from the higher ups at AEW and TNT. He doesn't feel like reading though and tells Justin Roberts to get in and read it. Crowd with a "You can't read!" chant. Jericho says to Roberts, "What's your name, kid?" Roberts then reads the "thank you," about all of Jericho's contributions to AEW. Jericho says he thought it was a nice "thank you," but didn't like Roberts tone. Jericho then slaps Roberts and the Inner Circle beat him up a bit. The "marching band" shows up and it's actually SCU, they clear out the Inner Circle and then take out Soul Train Jones.



- Justin Roberts is out, so Dasha is stepping in to take over ring announcing.

- Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy) head to the ring, but Lucha Bros attack before the match starts. Trent and Taylor fight back, Cassidy goes off the top rope and clears out both guys!



Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros

Match gets underway, quick hug by Best Friends in this one. Trent goes for the pin, two. Pentagon and Fenix with the stereo superkicks on Trent. Pentagon works over Trent as we goes to break. Taylor gets in there and hits multiple clotheslines, standing sliced bread on Fenix. Goes for the single leg boston crab on Pentagon, but eats superkick by Fenix. Fenix charges in, Taylor with an overhead release suplex, sending Fenix into the Pentagon.



Trent in there, but gets dropped by Pentagon Jr., cover, two. Ross notes that Lucha Bros are currently number one in the rankings. Cassidy (dressed as a turkey) distracted Pentagon, Trent with a roll-up for only two. Trent plants Fenix into the mat, cover, 1-2-3!

Winners: Best Friends via Pinfall

Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Bea Priestley and Emi Sakura

Back and forth action that leads out to the floor. Shida sets up a chair on the outside, Emi gets in the way and drinks some "tea." Shida shoves her off then hits a leaping knee on Emi. Beat gets back into it, drops Shida and sends her back into the ring. Emi and Bea working over Shida as we go to a split-screen break.



Priestley with a running boot to Shida's head, cover, two. Emi tags in, abdominal stretch (while singing in the mic that she brought into the ring), kick to Shida's head. Bea tags in while the crowd gives Emi an "Emi sucks!" chant. Shida with an enziguri, but Bea returns fight with a release german suplex. Shida with a high knee, and finally brings Statlander into the ring. She chops Emi, bridges under an attack, kick to the head, drops Bea off the apron, clocks Emi, and then does and Oklahoma roll for a two-count.



Emi drops Statlander, goes for a moonsault, misses, Shida with a boot to the back of the head. Statlander with a kick to the head, electric chair position into a facebuster, scissors kick, cover, very close three count. Bea gets in the ring, eats a right roundhouse. Emi ends up hitting Statlander in the back with the mic stand while the referee was checking on Bea. Emi with a tricky roll-up for the victory.

Winners: Emi Sakura and Bea Priestley via Pinfall



- Backstage, Jon Moxley says he's blazing a trail, "I'm napalm death," as he runs through the AEW roster. Moxley says he wonders if anyone is out there that wants to get to him before he gets them. Someone crazy. Moxley continues that he wonders if anyone wants to step up and be a hero, "go ahead, try it," Moxley says before heading off.

Cody vs. Matt Knicks

Cody shakes Matt's hand as they get going. Cody sweeps the leg, but Knicks gets a shot on Cody's beat up ribs. Cody able to hit a springboard cutter though. He then takes weightbelt off and launches it into the crowd! Cody drops Knicks and locks in the figure-four, Knicks taps out.

Winner: Cody via Submission

- Post-match, Cody gets on the mic and starts out with "MJF, we don't have to wait, let's do this right here." Up from underneath the ring comes The Blade (aka Braxton Sutter/Pepper Parks) and The Butcher! Looks like a new tag team has debuted on AEW. Allie joins the group and is now known as "The Bunny."



PAC vs. Kenny Omega

Omega out hot in this match, taking PAC down at every turn. PAC ends up rolling to the floor, Omega looks to fly, flips over the top and takes out PAC. PAC recovers, hits a moonsault from the floor to the ring. PAC gets Omega back in the ring, PAC, flips into the ring, couple reversals, Omega hits a snap dragon suplex.







Omega able to keep the offense going, multiple strikes, fisherman's buster, cover, two. The two wrestlers end up on the top rope, PAC with a super falcon arrows, cover two-count. PAC heads to the top again, goes for the black arrow, but the pool was empty. Omega lands v-trigger! One winged angel, no, Omega with a crucifix pin, no. Omega then rolls and stacks PAC up for another pin attempt, and he gets it!

Winner: Kenny Omega via Pinfall