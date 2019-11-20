Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Nick Jackson vs. Fenix

Back and forth action early on. The two end up on the floor pretty quickly, lots of reversals, Fenix stops Nick from getting in the ring, Nick stops Fenix from getting in the ring. Both jump in the ring and go for stereo dropkicks that leads to a stalemate. Crowd enjoyed that spot. Both trade chops to the chest. They end up back on the floor again, Nick with a step up twisting senton, Fenix ducks it and hits a cutter on the floor. Back in the ring, Fenix with a hard senton down on Nick. Crashed right down on his chest, ouch.

Nick recovers and hits a flurry of kicks, bulldog, running knee strike, cover, two. Dual superkicks, Nick selling his leg injury. Both end up dancing on the ropes, Nick with a second rope hurricanrana! Cover, two. Crowd is really feeling this match. Multiple reversals from both wrestlers, Nick tries for a superkick, nobody there, Fenix with one of his own that lands flush. Nick with a superkick, Fenix with a kip-up and lands a superkick of his own. Both guys down and Rick Knox starts up his ten-count.

Fenix walks the second rope and hits a hurricanrana, sending Nick crashing down to the floor. Back in the ring, Fenix with a step-up moonsault, lands on his feet, but Nick with three kicks to the heads. Fenix up and hits a cutter as Nick charges in, pin, two. Both fight on the apron, trading strikes, Nick with a stalled german suplex on the apron! Nick sends Fenix into the ring, springboard facebuster. He goes back to the apron, springboard canadian destroyer, cover, two. Nick goes right into the sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Crowd with multiple "AEW" chants. Fenix with a superkick, springboard spinning heel kick, spinning muscle buster, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Fenix via pinfall

- Post-match, Nick puts his hand out, Fenix looks at it, then heads out of the ring. Crowd boos that move.

Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Commentary noting Baker is number one, Shida is number two in the women's rankings. Multiple arm drags to get things started. Each try for pin attempts, but don't even get one-counts. Shida with a penalty kick, misses. Crowd with a "She's a dentist" chant for Baker. Britt looks for the lock jaw early, but Shida is able to fight it off and then roll out of it. We go to a split-screen commercial with Baker working over Shida, german suplex, cover, two.

Both end up on the floor with Shida throwing Baker into the barricade. Crowd with a fairly split chant for Baker and Shida. Shida goes under the ring and pulls out a chair, she sets it up on the floor, but uses it as a launch pad for a rising knee to Baker. Baker's nose is slightly busted open during the break. Shida charges in, gets knocked to the apron, Baker with a draping DDT, cover, two. Shida with a judo throw, fireman's carry into a backbreaker, cover, two. Shida with a running knee strike, cover, Baker reverses right into lockjaw though! Baker with a swinging neck breaker, pin, two. Baker tries for a low thrust kick, blocked, Shida with a thumb to the eye, rolls Baker up, two. Shida with a falcon arrow, pin, two. Shida with another running knee strike, cover, and that will do it.

Good thing @RealBrittBaker knows a thing or two about dentistry after that rising knee catching her on the jaw ??#AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Jz30wUY09w — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 21, 2019

Winner: Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

- Vignette for the Dark Order. A guy is walking in the subway, checking his glasses. Another guy bumps into him on purpose and steps on his glasses. They laugh at him and walk away. The guy gets on the subway and listens to a commercial for The Dark Order, which is looking like basically a cult. "There is strength in numbers," the spokesman says. "We will help you become like just one of us." He puts out a #JoinDarkOrder hashtag, "Join us...or we will find you."



Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale (Final two partipants face off next week in a singles match, winner gets an AEW Diamond Ring)

Entrants: Adam Page, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford), Jimmy Havoc, Jungleboy, Marko Stunt, Pentagon Jr., Sonny Kiss, Joey Janela, MJF, and Billy Gunn.

Fenix comes out, but it's actually Christopher Daniels, he distract Pentagon Jr. and he immegiately gets dumped out of the match. Sonny twerks for Gunn, MJF tosses Sonny out of the ring, crowd booed that. Gunn sends out Stunt. Havoc staples everyone with a staple gun! Referees throw Havoc out of the match for using his weapon.

Janela goes up on the top rope, but Spears ambushes him with a chair and eliminates him. Cassidy with some "powerful" leg kicks to Gunn. MJF runs over and dumps Cassidy out of the ring. He taunts the crowd a bit and ends up backing into Gunn. MJF shoves Gunn, Gunn gives him the chops and a fameasser! He throws MJF over the ropes, but MJF hangs on the ropes. Gunn picks MJF up, but Warlow comes out for the distraction. MJF with an eye rake, Page hits buckshot lariat and sends Gunn out of the match.

We're down to Sabian, Page, Jungleboy, and Taylor. Not sure what happened to MJF. Taylor ends up on the apron, Ford holds his foot and Sabian kicks him off for the elimination. He gives Ford a kiss, turns around, and Jungleboy hits a hurricanrana, sending him out of the match. MJF was just hiding under the ring and yanks Jungleboy off the apron for the elimination. It's going to be Page vs. MJF next week for that diamond ring.

Winners: MJF and Adam Page will advance to next week's singles match for the AEW Diamond Ring.

- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Jake Hager make their way to the ring. They end up bullying Peter Avalon and Leva Bates a bit as they head there from the backstage area.