Tonight's episode will air live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (c) vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

* Fallout from MJF's attack on Cody at Full Gear.

Stay tuned throughout the day for updates on tonight's show.