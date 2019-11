Tonight's episode will air live from the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (AEW World Championship)

* Chris Jericho's "Thanksgiving Thank You Celebration"

* MJF vs. Adam Page (DDP to present AEW Dynamite Ring to the winner.)

* Cody Rhodes in action.