Tonight's episode will air live from Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tonight is the go-home show for this Saturday's Full Gear PPV in Baltimore. Wrestling Inc. will have complete PPV live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup for Dynamite:

* Cody Rhodes makes his big career announcement

* PAC vs. Trent

* Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Sammy Guevara and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho