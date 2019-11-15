AEW Full Gear is estimated at garnering around 100,000 pay-per-view buys or slightly below, according to Dave Meltzer in the the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The number is similar to the buys for their last pay-per-view, All Out, which took place on August 31st. Meltzer noted that the digital numbers for Full Gear were similar to both All Out and AEW's first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing. While All Out and Double Or Nothing generated around the same number of digital buys, Double Or Nothing had more buys on cable.

Double Or Nothing this past May generated an estimated 110,000 buys between cable and digital. All Out was below that with around 100,000 buys. While cable numbers for Full Gear are not yet available, Meltzer reported that the early indicators are that the show won't reach the levels of Double Or Nothing, and will either reach or fall slightly short of All Out.

All In, which was the precursor to the creation of AEW, garnered an estimated 50-55,000 pay-per-view buys in September of 2018.

AEW has not announced the date for their next pay-per-view, which is expected to take place in early 2020. AEW President Tony Khan said that the company plans to hold quarterly PPVs. Following the show in early 2020, Double or Nothing 2 is scheduled to take place again on Memorial Day weekend at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Next year's All Out event will also stay in Chicago.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

