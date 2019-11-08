AEW Full Gear will take place tomorrow from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7:00 pm ET for The Buy In. The main card begins at 8:00 pm ET and will stream on B/R Live ($49.99) and traditional PPV.
Tomorrow's card will feature AEW World Champion Chris Jericho defending against Cody. Also, Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match.
Below is the full lineup:
AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody
Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit.
AEW WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura
AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
SCU (c) vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party
UNSANCTIONED LIGHTS OUT MATCH
Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC
Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)
THE BUY IN
Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley