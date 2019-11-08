AEW Full Gear will take place tomorrow from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7:00 pm ET for The Buy In. The main card begins at 8:00 pm ET and will stream on B/R Live ($49.99) and traditional PPV.

Tomorrow's card will feature AEW World Champion Chris Jericho defending against Cody. Also, Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match.

Below is the full lineup:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody

Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit.

AEW WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

SCU (c) vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

UNSANCTIONED LIGHTS OUT MATCH

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC

Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

THE BUY IN

Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley