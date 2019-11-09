Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Full Gear from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The Buy In pre-show live coverage will begin at 7 pm ET and the main card starts at 8 pm ET. Wrestling Inc. will also have a WINC Podcast right after the show finishes up!

The event will stream on B/R Live and traditional PPV for $49.99. All Elite Wrestling's YouTube will also be streaming The Buy In.

- Hype video from Countdown to Full Gear for The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz match.

- Countdown to Full Gear clip for Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley's match.

- AEW Chris Jericho vs. Cody match is previewed, again, this is from the Countdown to Full Gear shown a few days ago. Cody will not challenge for the AEW Title ever again if he doesn't beat Chris Jericho.

- Excalibur is joined by Taz and Goldenboy for The Buy In.

- Promo for Bea Priestley and Britt Baker. Baker talks Priestley being unprofessional in the ring and that her first move was a boot to the back of her head, causing a concussion. Baker says she's here to win matches, but Priestley may not be. She's hope they can show the fans what they are both truly capable of in the ring.

Bea Priestley vs. Britt Baker

Baker heads right to the ring, Priestley bounces for a moment, gets in the ring and launches her jacket at Priestley. Baker with some forearms, Priestley able to escape, get outside and back in the ring for a couple strikes on Baker. Baker with a Lou Thesz Press, throws more hammerfists, backslide, reversed, Baker then attempts to transition into the lockjaw, but Priestley rolls through and boots Baker in the head. Priestley getting booed pretty good from the live crowd. Taz mentioning that Baker has the flu.

. @RealBrittBaker is all serious business tonight at #AEWFullGear! Watch the Buy-In on our YouTube Channel at https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/UqdBZogWX4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

Priestley with a diving elbow to the back, cover, two. Baker up, tries to body slam Bea, but he back gives out. Priestley really focusing on the back now. Back and forth forearms. Priestley misses a big lariat, double clothesline sends both wrestlers to the mat. Darby Allin is looking on from the crowd. Baker drops Priestley a couple times, running high knee, slingblade, swinging fisherman's neckbreaker, cover, two.

Both athletes are staying in this fight on the Buy-In!

Watch the Buy-In on our YouTube Channel at https://t.co/T5f4DG1hFQ pic.twitter.com/kGdm2L3CW8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

Both end up on the second rope, super brainbuster lands, Baker tries to pick up Priestley again, back still won't let her do that. Baker hits a cutter, cover, two, Priestley immediately goes for a cover, two. Priestley up, german suplex, shoulder capture german supex with the bridge, two. Priestley stretching out Baker in the middle of the ring. Baker ends up on the apron, Priestley leaps up to the top rope and hits a double stomp to Baker's back, cover, two. Baker able to recover, canadian destroyer, pin, two-count. Baker lands a superkick, swinging neckbreaker, goes for lockjaw, Priestley leans back with a hair pull, cover, two. Baker gets in lockjaw again and then the mandible claw, Priestley taps out.

Winner: Britt Baker via Submission

- Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes show up on the stage and then head to the ring. Bea Priestley is still in the ring when they get there. Kong with a spinning backfast levels Priestley. Kong then takes the glove off and pulls a knife out, she hands it to Brandi. Double underhook facebuster on Priestley by Kong. Brandi gives the knife back to Kong, Brandi then pulls up some of Priestley's hair and Kong takes a hunk of it. Kong keeps the lock of hair as they both make their way to the back.

- Jim Ross joins Excalibur at commentary for the main card.

The Young Bucks vs. Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz)

Rock 'N Roll Express are ringside for the match. Santana and Ortiz attacked the legendary tag team a couple weeks ago on AEW Dynamite. Nick and Santana get started, both guys take a swing at the guys on the apron. All four start swinging away in the ring. Matt gets the tag, Santana didn't see it, Nick taunts Santana and gets speared from the side. Both guys out on the floor, Young Bucks the stereo dives to the floor. Ortiz gets sent into the crowd. Matt and Santana in the ring now. Santana with a big chop, he looks to tag out, but Ortiz is nowhere to be found.

A tag....to the boot?

Full Gear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/PyR2HRB2sJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

Nick and Matt work over Santana's arm, double stomp by Matt on the arm. Ortiz tags Santana's boot, but the referee says that doesn't count and doesn't allow the switch. Matt and Nick continue to work over Ortiz. Ortiz is able to work his way out of the ring with a couple eye pokes, but the referee was looking at Matt when Ortiz made the tag, Knox tells Santana to get out of the ring, he didn't see the tag. Crowd with a "ref you suck." Knox then has to tuck in his shirt (?) and loses control for a moment. Young Bucks get put in a double submission together, single leg boston crab on Nick, who gets to the ropes, and Ortiz holds on to almost five.