Tonight's episodes will air live from Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Be sure to join us at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho to make a huge announcement.

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

* Fenix vs. Nick Jackson

* Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal (The final two participants will meet next week, winner of that match receives an AEW Diamond Ring.)

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

It was also announced for tonight's AEW Dark tapings that Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Jack Evans. Also, Big Swole vs. Shanna.