AEW has announced their lists of Top 5 Rankings for the week of November 29, 2019 - one for the women's division, one for the tag team division, and one for the men's division.

Jon Moxley took the #1 spot in the men's rankings from PAC this week. MJF made the men's list for the first time, coming in at #5. Hikaru Shida remains at the top of the women's list and Nyla Rose kept her #4 spot. Bea Priestley made the list at #5 this week. The Lucha Bros fell from #1 to #4 this week, with Santana and Ortiz going to #1 from #4. The Best Friends made the tag team chart at #3 this week.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of November 29, 2019

1. Jon Moxley (Singles: 3-0-1, Overall: 3-1-1, Last Week's Ranking: #2)

2. PAC (Singles: 4-2-1, Overall: 4-3-1, Last Week's Ranking: #1)

3. Kenny Omega (Singes: 4-2, Overall: 7-4, Last Week's Ranking: #5)

4. Cody Rhodes (Singles 4-1-1, Overall: 5-2-1, Last Week's Ranking: #3)

5. MJF (Singes: 2-1, Overall: 3-1, Last Week's Ranking: N/A)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of November 29, 2019

1. Hikaru Shida (Singles: 3-1, Overall: 4-2, Last Week's Ranking: #1)

2. Emi Sakura (Singles 1-1, Overall: 3-3, Last Week's Ranking: #3)

3. Britt Baker (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 6-3, Last Week's Ranking: #2)

4. Nyla Rose (Singles: 2-3, Overall: 3-3, Last Week's Ranking: #4)

5. Bea Priestley (Singles: 1-2, Overall: 3-2, Last Week's Ranking: N/A)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of November 29, 2019

1. Proud-n-Powerful

Santana (Tag Team: 3-1, Overall: 4-1)

Ortiz (Tag Team: 3-1, Overall: 4-1)

Last Week's Ranking: #4

2. The Young Bucks

Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-4)

Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-5)

Last Week's Ranking: #2

3. The Best Friends

Trent (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 6-5)

Chuck Taylor (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 5-4)

Last Week's Ranking: N/A

4. The Lucha Bros

Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 5-6)

Fenix (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 6-5)

Last Week's Ranking: #1

5. Private Party

Isaiah Kassidy (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)

Marq Quen (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)

Last Week's Ranking: #3

#AEW Single's Rankings

As of Friday, November 29th, 2019 pic.twitter.com/7yPOdiYlry — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 29, 2019

#AEW Women's Rankings

As of Friday, November 29th, 2019 pic.twitter.com/FGvrhKKV42 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 29, 2019