AEW has announced their lists of Top 5 Rankings for the week of November 15, 2019 - one for the women's division, one for the tag team division, and one for the men's division.

It's interesting to note that the record for men's Trios matches was removed from the rankings this week, but they kept the. Once again, there are no AEW champions included in the rankings.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of November 15, 2019

1. PAC (Singles: 4-1-1, Overall: 4-2-1, Last Week's Ranking: #2)

2. Cody Rhodes (Singles: 3-1-1, Overall: 4-2-1, Last Week's Ranking: #1)

3. "Hangman" Adam Page (Singles: 4-3, Overall: 5-5, Last Week's Ranking: #3)

4. Jon Moxley (Singles 2-0-1, Overall: 2-1-1, Last Week's Ranking: #5)

5. Darby Allin (Singes: 4-2-1, Overall: 4-3-1, Last Week's Ranking: N/A)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of November 15, 2019

1. Britt Baker (Singles: 3-1, Overall: 6-2, Last Week's Ranking: #2)

2. Hikaru Shida (Singles: 2-1, Overall: 3-1, Last Week's Ranking: #3)

3. Emi Sakura (Singles 1-1, Overall: 2-3, Last Week's Ranking: #1)

4. Nyla Rose (Singles: 2-3, Overall: 3-3, Last Week's Ranking: #5)

5. Allie (Singles: 1-2, Overall: 3-2, Last Week's Ranking: #4)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of November 15, 2019

1. The Lucha Bros

Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 5-4)

Fenix (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 5-4)

Last Week's Ranking: #1

2. Proud-n-Powerful

Santana (Tag Team: 2-0, Overall: 3-0)

Ortiz (Tag Team: 2-0, Overall: 3-0)

Last Week's Ranking: N/A

3. The Young Bucks

Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-4)

Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-4)

Last Week's Ranking: #3

4. The Best Friends

Trent (Tag Team: 3-3, Overall: 4-5)

Chuck Taylor (Tag Team: 3-3, Overall: 4-4)

Last Week's Ranking: #5

5. The Dark Order

Grayson (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 4-2)

Evil Uno (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 4-2)

Last Week's Ranking: #4

#AEW Single Rankings

as of November 15th, 2019 pic.twitter.com/C4M2DuMF4F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 15, 2019

#AEW Women's Rankings

as of November 15th, 2019 pic.twitter.com/2FF3itr5Jo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 15, 2019