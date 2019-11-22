AEW has announced their lists of Top 5 Rankings for the week of November 22, 2019 - one for the women's division, one for the tag team division, and one for the men's division.

It's interesting to note that the #3, #4 and #5 spots stayed the same for the women's division this week. PAC also topped the men's division rankings for the second week in a row. The Lucha Bros topped the tag team rankings for the third week in a row.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of November 22, 2019

1. PAC (Singles: 3-0-1, Overall: 3-1-1, Last Week's Ranking: #1)

2. Jon Moxley (Singles: 3-1-1, Overall: 4-2-1, Last Week's Ranking: #4)

3. Cody Rhodes (Singles: 3-1-1, Overall: 4-2-1, Last Week's Ranking: #2)

4. "Hangman" Adam Page (Singles 4-3, Overall: 5-5, Last Week's Ranking: #3)

5. Kenny Omega (Singes: 3-2, Overall: 6-4, Last Week's Ranking: N/A)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of November 22, 2019

1. Hikaru Shida (Singles: 3-1, Overall: 4-1, Last Week's Ranking: #2)

2. Britt Baker (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 6-3, Last Week's Ranking: #1)

3. Emi Sakura (Singles 1-1, Overall: 2-3, Last Week's Ranking: #3)

4. Nyla Rose (Singles: 2-3, Overall: 3-3, Last Week's Ranking: #4)

5. Allie (Singles: 1-2, Overall: 3-2, Last Week's Ranking: #5)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of November 22, 2019

1. The Lucha Bros

Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 5-5, Overall: 6-4)

Fenix (Tag Team: 5-5, Overall: 6-4)

Last Week's Ranking: #1

2. The Young Bucks

Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-4)

Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-5)

Last Week's Ranking: #3

3. Private Party

Isaiah Kassidy (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)

Marq Quen(Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)

Last Week's Ranking: N/A

4. Proud-n-Powerful

Santana (Tag Team: 2-1, Overall: 3-1)

Ortiz (Tag Team: 2-1, Overall: 3-1)

Last Week's Ranking: #2

5. The Dark Order

Grayson (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 4-2)

Evil Uno (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 4-2)

Last Week's Ranking: #5

#AEW Women's Division Rankings

as of Friday, November 22nd, 2019 pic.twitter.com/pagNqor9NZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 22, 2019

#AEW Tag Team Division Rankings

as of Friday, November 22nd, 2019 pic.twitter.com/8MsIJ8iDma — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 22, 2019