AEW has announced their lists of Top 5 Rankings for the week of November 22, 2019 - one for the women's division, one for the tag team division, and one for the men's division.
It's interesting to note that the #3, #4 and #5 spots stayed the same for the women's division this week. PAC also topped the men's division rankings for the second week in a row. The Lucha Bros topped the tag team rankings for the third week in a row.
You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:
AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of November 22, 2019
1. PAC (Singles: 3-0-1, Overall: 3-1-1, Last Week's Ranking: #1)
2. Jon Moxley (Singles: 3-1-1, Overall: 4-2-1, Last Week's Ranking: #4)
3. Cody Rhodes (Singles: 3-1-1, Overall: 4-2-1, Last Week's Ranking: #2)
4. "Hangman" Adam Page (Singles 4-3, Overall: 5-5, Last Week's Ranking: #3)
5. Kenny Omega (Singes: 3-2, Overall: 6-4, Last Week's Ranking: N/A)
AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of November 22, 2019
1. Hikaru Shida (Singles: 3-1, Overall: 4-1, Last Week's Ranking: #2)
2. Britt Baker (Singles: 3-2, Overall: 6-3, Last Week's Ranking: #1)
3. Emi Sakura (Singles 1-1, Overall: 2-3, Last Week's Ranking: #3)
4. Nyla Rose (Singles: 2-3, Overall: 3-3, Last Week's Ranking: #4)
5. Allie (Singles: 1-2, Overall: 3-2, Last Week's Ranking: #5)
AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of November 22, 2019
1. The Lucha Bros
Pentagon Jr. (Tag Team: 5-5, Overall: 6-4)
Fenix (Tag Team: 5-5, Overall: 6-4)
Last Week's Ranking: #1
2. The Young Bucks
Matt Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-4)
Nick Jackson (Tag Team: 4-3, Overall: 7-5)
Last Week's Ranking: #3
3. Private Party
Isaiah Kassidy (Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)
Marq Quen(Tag Team: 4-4, Overall: 4-6)
Last Week's Ranking: N/A
4. Proud-n-Powerful
Santana (Tag Team: 2-1, Overall: 3-1)
Ortiz (Tag Team: 2-1, Overall: 3-1)
Last Week's Ranking: #2
5. The Dark Order
Grayson (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 4-2)
Evil Uno (Tag Team: 3-2, Overall: 4-2)
Last Week's Ranking: #5
