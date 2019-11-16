AEW star Kenny Omega announced on Twitter that he will help host Capcom Cup 2019.

Omega tweeted tonight, "My last tweet was unintentionally cryptic. What I meant to say was that I'll be live and in living color to help host the Capcom Cup in December! It's been too long since I've been to a tourney so I'm looking forward to being back in the mix with everyone."

The gaming event will be from Dec. 13-Dec. 15 at The Novo in Los Angeles.

