AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes revealed on Twitter today that AEW will have some younger talents training as students at The One Fall Power Factory near Atlanta.

Cody responded to a fan on Twitter, who asked if AEW will have a training facility like WCW's Power Plant. Cody noted that they won't have students under the AEW banner directly, but they plan to have multiple talents training at The One Fall Power Factory, where he also trains. Cody noted that these students will be under contract to AEW.

"Not one under the company banner directly, but we will have multiple students at the Norcross, GA facility where I train who are under AEW contracts. @realmmarshall1 has a great facility," Cody wrote.

Cody didn't actually name The One Fall Power Factory in his tweet, but it looks like this is the facility he is referring to. The One Fall Power Factory in Norcross, Georgia is owned by Michael "QT" Marshall and former WCW star Ray "Glacier" Lloyd, who is an assistant coach there.

Marshall, who also works behind-the-scenes with AEW as an Associate Producer, recently made his AEW in-ring debut by teaming with Peter Avalon for a loss to Sonny Kiss and Dustin Rhodes on the October 23 Dark tapings. Marshall also worked the October 30 Dynamite episode, teaming with John Silver and Alex Reynolds for a loss to Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends. Marshall has also worked for WWE and ROH, and has 15+ years experience.

There's no word yet on who AEW will have working with their students, but Dustin has expressed interest in helping younger talents during recent media interviews. AEW has veterans like Billy Gunn and Jerry Lynn on their Coaches roster, and earlier this year it was announced that they hired Dean Malenko to work as a Senior Producer / Coach.

Stay tuned for updates on AEW students going to work. Below is Cody's full tweet: