AEW trainer Jerry Lynn took to Twitter today to reveal that he's back home after undergoing surgery for a bulging disc earlier today.
Lynn said he once again has feeling in his foot and no more shooting pain down his leg. He thanked supporters and said he will be back to work after a few weeks of physical therapy. The former ECW Champion previously noted that he would need 3-4 weeks of recovery.
You can see his full video below:
Surgery was a success!!!#AEWDynamite #wrestling pic.twitter.com/OhsPrdPu1S— Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) November 29, 2019