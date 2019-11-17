- Above is a look at WWE Superstars who have debuted at WWE Survivor Series over the years. The group included: The Undertaker, The Rock, Scott Steiner, Sting, and The Shield.

- In the video below, WWE took a look at NXT Champion Adam Cole's top five NXT moments. The picks included his debut at TakeOver: Brooklyn III in 2017, and winning the NXT North American Championship at TakeOver: New Orleans.

- On this past Tuesday's WWE Backstage, CM Punk showed up and announced he would be on the FS1 show. Punk will be appearing this Tuesday at 11 pm ET. Despite the big news earlier in the week, Punk's wife, AJ Lee, joked on Twitter, "Been offline. What did I miss?" As noted, AEW President Tony Khan met with Punk, but he ended up reportedly turning down "a lot of money" to join up with the promotion.