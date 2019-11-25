- McKenzie Mitchell recaps the 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in this new video.

- Matches announced for Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network include Ashton Smith vs. Noam Dar, Piper Niven vs. Jinny, and Jordan Devlin vs. A-Kid. Thursday's episode was recently taped in Hull, England.

- As noted, last night's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view saw NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong win a non-title Triple Threat over WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Styles took to Twitter after the show to respond to Strong's post-match interview with Sarah Schreiber on NXT's brand supremacy, as seen below. Styles issued a challenge to Strong.

"Enjoy it, Roddy. You know where I'll be every Monday night. #WWERaw #SurvivorSeries," Styles wrote.

You can see AJ's tweet below: