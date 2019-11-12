- As seen above, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were joined by UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for their latest episode of DaMandyz Donutz. This episode was filmed at the recent 2019 Mr. Olympia convention in Las Vegas.

- Former WCW TV Champion Disco Inferno turns 52 years old today while former WWE star Lena Yada turns 41 and former ECW star Elektra turns 49. Also, today would have been the 40th birthday of WWE Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli.

- As noted, WWE NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title Triple Threat is now official for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Styles took to Twitter this morning and commented on the match, saying it will be the match of the night.

"An undisputedly phenomenal showcase of strong styles. Y'all want to know what match to watch at #SurvivorSeries? Bet on #Raw. Bet on me. Bet on #TheOC. #MotherLovingMatchOfTheNight," Styles wrote.

