- As seen above, WWE has released new behind-the-scenes video of John Cena on the set of his Playing with Fire movie, which hits theaters this Friday, November 8. Below is video of Cena at the world premiere in New York City last week.

- Next Tuesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network will feature Sonya Deville finding out about the first LGBTQ storyline, which may have been the nixed angle with Mandy Rose, plus more WrestleMania 35 build. Below is the synopsis:

"I Will Prevail: With WrestleMania just around the corner, Sonya learns she will be making history with the first LGBTQ storyline; Natalya vies for her first WrestleMania moment in an attempt to honor her late father and the legacy he left behind."

- Ali is being featured on CBS Evening News tonight, which will replay and air on their website. He tweeted and re-posted a promo from CBS, which you can see below.

"Tune into @CBSEveningNews tonight to see how we will shatter stereotypes and breakdown barriers," Ali wrote.