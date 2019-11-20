WWE Superstar Alicia Fox took to Instagram today and revealed that she has been sober for a few months now after apparently receiving treatment for alcoholism.

Fox noted that she is now interested in helping others live a clean and sober life by sharing her own experiences. The lengthy message from Fox, seen below, was posted with a new selfie photo.

Fox posted the same photo on a new Instagram account, located at @resilienceamongmankind. This account currently has just the one post, less than 100 followers as of this writing, and is following only 2 people - Russ Martin and Stefany Bahdina, a model. Fox's description on that account reads like this:

"I'm evidence of a joyful, clean, #sober life. For all whom partake in active #recovery to discuss and expand understanding of our transforming minds"

While the photo on that new IG account is the same as the one posted to her usual IG account, the caption with the photo is different.

The caption on the photo posted to the new IG account reads like this:

"The cats outta the bag.... #recovery #sobermovement #resilienceamongmankind #rambrand"

The lengthy caption on the photo posted to Fox's original IG account reads like this:

"[emoji]... for a WHILE I thought I could avoid addressing my #recovery of alcohol. I am human, and realized it was time to be #transparent and #honest w you #socialmedia now written on #cyberconcrete [emoji] TODAY, Im a few months #sober, I've creatively navigated my emotions, snagged some new skills AND I WANT TO HELP!!! Ive learned that alcoholism is life threatening situation and support is available!! I figured I can sharing my insight and BE of SERVICE to anyone finding it hard to believe that 'YOU ARE IMPORTANT' and deserve an opportunity to learn how to live a clean and sober life... it would be an honor to share my #hope, #strength, and #experience [emoji] SNAIL MAIL ME at @resilienceamongmankind 3948 3rd Street South suite #442; Jacksonville Beach 32250 [emoji] I'm inviting everyone to a safe social place to discuss and expand understanding of our transforming minds [emoji] #fancyasfox [emoji]#foxyladies are in #recovery too!! Ok! Thx for allowing me get that off my chest!! [emoji]#rambrand #resilienceamongmankind - V. III. x."

As seen in the longer message above, Fox is inviting fans to write her at a location in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, which looks to be a UPS Store, where you can receive mail to your own PO Box.

Fox, who turned 33 in June, is now a member of WWE's Alumni roster. She worked just a few WWE matches in 2019, last on WWE Main Event in late April. She also made a brief appearance at the RAW Reunion special in the summer. Fox originally signed a WWE developmental deal in 2006, and is a one-time Divas Champion.

You can see both of the related posts from Fox below: