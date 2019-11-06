Angel Garza vs. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush is now official for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network.

Garza defeated WWE 205 Live Superstar Tony Nese on tonight's NXT episode to become the new #1 contender to Rush. The post-match angle saw Rush meet Garza on the NXT Arena stage and offer his hand for a shake, but Garza responded with a stiff slap across the face.

Next Wednesday's match will be the first title defense for Rush since he won the title from Drew Gulak on the October 9 NXT episode.

