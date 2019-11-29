Sheamus is currently backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on if The Celtic Warrior will be returning on tonight's show. As noted, Elias is also backstage and could be making his return from an ankle injury tonight, but that has not been confirmed.

Sheamus, who is still a member of the SmackDown roster, has been out of action since the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of SmackDown after reportedly suffering a concussion. He also has suffered from spinal stenosis. Sheamus started making some appearances for WWE again back in July, but there's been no official word yet on a ring return. He was also brought backstage for last Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.