- Above is the latest YouTube video from WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka. Asuka checks in from Boston and revealed that she was suffering from bed bug bites. Asuka noted that her whole body was itching and covered with bites from the infestation, which she apparently picked up during a flight.

- The first dark match before last night's WWE NXT TV tapings at the NXT Arena saw Kayden Carter defeat Vanessa Borne in singles action. The second pre-show dark match saw Mansoor and Raul Mendoza defeat The Outliers in tag team action.

- As noted, today's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov in singles action. NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter to comment on the match.

"A must see bout if you like hard hitting, technical and quality competition," Regal wrote.

