As we've noted, most of the WWE talent and crew have been stuck in Saudi Arabia and won't be able to make it to tonight's WWE SmackDown in Buffalo due to what WWE called mechanical issues with the original flight. You can read our latest report on the situation with news on tonight's special episode by clicking here.

Atlas Air, the charter company WWE used to fly from the Kingdom back to the United States, has issued an apology for the mechanical issue that caused the delays.

A representative for Atlas Air issued the following statement through WWE, which they sent to us:

"A chartered WWE passenger flight operated by Atlas Air is currently delayed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia due to a mechanical issue. The flight was scheduled to depart at 0300 local time on November 1. Our top priority is always to ensure our passengers arrive safely and on time at their destination. The aircraft is being repaired and will be inspected and certified before returning to service to transport our passengers to their final destination. We regret that operational disruptions delayed the flight and apologize to our passengers who were inconvenienced."

As noted, some of the top talents such as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, plus Vince McMahon and his crew, have already made it back in the air. You can read the latest on the situation by clicking here. Stay tuned for updates on the debacle and tonight's SmackDown.